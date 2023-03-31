FAMILY and friends are concerned for the welfare of a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Alexander McGregor, 40 - known as Alec - was last seen on Monday, March 20.
Alec is from the Canton area of Cardiff.
Alec was last spoken to on March 20. Picture: South Wales Police
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “Alexander McGregor (Alec) aged 40 is still missing.
”Alec is from Canton, Cardiff and was last spoken to on March 20.
“Family and friends are concerned for his welfare. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us quoting ref: 2300097593.”
