Two new legal duties to improve services, openness and transparency in the NHS have come into force, health minister Eluned Morgan announced today, Monday.

The two new duties are called the duty of candour and the duty of quality.

A new citizen voice body, which will strengthen the representation of people in health and social care services and empower people to influence and shape services, is also being introduced.

It is called Llais.

What is the Welsh government's duty of candour?





The duty of candour is a legal requirement for all NHS organisations in Wales to be open and transparent with people if something goes wrong and they experience harm while receiving healthcare.

Under the duty, health boards and NHS trusts must apologise and support people while an investigation into the incident happens and ensure incidents are investigated through the Putting Things Right process.

What is the Welsh government's duty of quality?





The duty of quality will apply to all NHS bodies and to Welsh ministers to ensure decision making actively considers improvement in the quality of health services and outcomes for people in Wales.

The duty also includes new health and care quality standards.

What is Llais?





Llais, a new independent national body, will replace and build on the work of Wales’ seven community health councils.

It will work alongside the NHS, local authorities and volunteer organisations to give the people across Wales a say in the planning and delivery of services locally, regionally and nationally.

Ms Morgan said: "Everyone in the NHS works hard to provide high quality, safe and compassionate care for all.

"However, even when we do our best, people may sometimes experience harm.

"These new measures will ensure quality, safety and transparency is at the heart of all that we do, help continue to drive improvements in health and social care, and ultimately, lead to better outcomes for all.”