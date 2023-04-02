The four volunteers - John Hooper, Julie Thomas, Lesley John, and Natalie Sargent - continue to volunteer for the Youth Offending Service and currently cover several essential roles to not only support the delivery of the YOS services, but to support the children and families in receipt of those services as well.

John Hooper has been a Community Volunteer in the YOS for 20 years. He undertakes essential roles including being a member of the Out of Court Disposal Bureau Panel and Statutory Referral Order Panel, assisting in the recruitment process of new volunteers including supporting aspects of the training programme, and attending whole service development events to represent the YOS Community Volunteers and supports the YOS in its delivery of multi-agency intervention programmes.

Julie Thomas has been a Community Volunteer in the YOS for 15 years. She undertakes an essential role of attending the YOS’ Statutory Referral Order Panel, as well as attending whole service development events to represent the YOS Community Volunteers and supports the YOS in its delivery of multi-agency intervention programmes.

Lesley Jones has been a Community Volunteer in the YOS for 12 years. Lesley’s role also includes attending the YOS’ Statutory Referral Order Panel, and whole service development events.

Natalie Sargent has been a Community Volunteer in the YOS for 10 years. She also attends the YOS’ Statutory Referral Order Panel.

All four volunteers were nominated for showing dedication to engaging with children and families with a strength-based approach showing compassion, empathy, and fairness, all whilst ensuring the voice of the child is heard. They are all considered equal to staff members of the Youth Offending Service and are much needed members of the workforce.

Cllr Elaine Forehead, cabinet member for social care at Caerphilly County Borough Council, and Cllr Haydn Trollope, cabinet member for people and social services at Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, said: “We are really pleased that these volunteers are being recognised and awarded for their long-standing commitment to the Youth Offending Service.

"Congratulations to all four volunteers for receiving these awards, it is a well-deserved achievement.”