The event organised by the Cancer Crusaders is aimed at raising funds for cancer research and awareness, as well as promoting sustainable fashion practices.

A swishing event is a fun and eco-friendly way to update your wardrobe. Simply bring a small bag of gently worn clothes and swap them with others.

Participants are allowed up to five items, and any additional items will cost £2 for adult clothing and £1 for children's wear.

The Cancer Crusaders' swishing event also features a bake sale, with incredible prizes from local businesses, including Mouse Tech, Gold Body Training, MUNITY, and The B Collection. There will be something for everyone, with prizes ranging from tech gadgets to fitness classes, luxury spa treatments, and more.

Member of the group, Geraint O'Donovan, said: "We are thrilled to be hosting this swishing event to support Cancer Research UK. Not only is it a fun way to update your wardrobe, but it also promotes sustainability and raises awareness about cancer. We hope to see a great turnout and raise as much money as possible for this important cause."

The Cancer Crusaders swishing event will take place on Sunday from midday until 4pm at the Newport Saracens Rugby Club. Admission is £10, and all proceeds will go towards Cancer Research UK.

For more information about Cancer Crusaders and their next fundraising challenge, please visit their JustGiving page - https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/swcc-ten-y-fan

Keep up to date with @southwales_cancercrusaders on Instagram