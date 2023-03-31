Jason Hughes, 50, died in a crash in in Pontynewydd Road, Abergavenny, on Wednesday, March 15.

In the heartbreaking tribute daughter Morgan called her dad a “hard-working man” who was “always happy to help out in any way possible.”

Jason Hughes (Image: Gwent Police)

The tribute said: "My dad, known by most as ‘Yozzer’ was a massive part of the local farming community in both Forest coal pit and Llanthony.

"Always happy to help out in any way possible and always with a big smile on his face.

"Dad was such a hardworking man and we are absolutely devastated to have lost him in such a tragic accident.

"We would like to thank everybody that helped dad at the scene of the accident and also huge thanks to the ICU critical care team at the Heath.

“The care and compassion that was shown to both dad and my mum was truly outstanding.

"Love you dad - Morgan xxx"

Police were called to the scene at around 6pm on March 15. The incident involved one vehicle - a red Honda quad bike.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended, and Mr Hughes was taken to hospital where he later died.

Gwent Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed a collision, has CCTV or any motorists with dashcam footage in the area between 5pm and 6pm to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200247542 with any details.”