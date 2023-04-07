From restaurants overlooking the countryside, rivers, castles, these are the top seven restaurants where you can eat and enjoy the view this Easter.

Casa Mia, Caerphilly

This Mediterranean restaurant in the heart of Caerphilly, and boasts a view of the largest castle in Wales.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Casa Mia restaurant in Caerphilly overlooks Caerphilly Castle

Enjoy delicious food in this restaurant and cocktail bar that over looks Caerphilly Castle.

Located at: 1, 4 - 6 The Twyn, Caerphilly, CF83 1JL.

Three Tuns, Chepstow

This traditional 16th century pub that has a great beer garden that boasts stunning views of Chepstow Castle.

Google Maps (Image: Google)

Lunch with a stunning view of Chepstow Castle. Picture: Google

The pub retains all its original features and offers accommodation.

Located at: 32 Bridge Street, Chepstow, NP16 5EY.

St Julian Inn, Caerleon

This pub has great views of the River Usk and is set in lovely scenery.

Visitors can also enjoy views of the valley.

Located at: Caerleon Road, Caerleon, NP18 1QA.

The Pod, Newport

The bar and restaurant sit on the bank of the River Usk, near Newport City Centre and has some lovely views of the river and city.

Google (Image: Google)

Visitors can even enjoy the views from a party pod, outside the restaurant.

Located at: Rodney Road, Newport, NP19 0AP.

The Carpenters Arms, Pontypool

The pub is surrounded by greenery and has a lovely beer garden to enjoy the country views.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Visitors can enjoy food and enjoy the peaceful countryside alongside food and a pint.

Located at: Coedypaen, Pontypool, NP40 0TH.

The Boat Inn, Chepstow

This 18th century pub built in 1789 sits on a riverside location with lovely views of the River Wye.

Google (Image: Google)

It still has its original features, such has the high beams and flag stone floors, and a split flight of states to enjoy a meal in the restaurant over looking the river.

Located: The Back, Chepstow, NP16 5HH.

Hanbury Arms, Caerleon

This pub, which was once a traditional coaching inn, has great views of the River Usk and the Caerleon bridge from its beer garden.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Hanbury Arms has stunning views of the River

It’s a popular location and a hit with visitors in the warmer weather, to enjoy a beer with a view.

Location: Hanbury Close, Caerleon, Newport, NP18 1AA.