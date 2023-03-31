A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has been taken to hospital after a three-way crash in Caerphilly.
The teenager, a pedestrian, has been taken to hospital for treatment.
The crash earlier today, Friday, on St Martins Road, Caerphilly, involved a car, a van and pedestrians.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car, a van and pedestrians on St Martins Road, Caerphilly at around 2.40pm on Friday, March 31.
“Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
“A 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital for treatment.”
The incident caused queueing traffic on St Martin's Road both ways from B4263 Cardiff Road to Lon-Y-Llyn.
Gwent Police advised the public to avoid the area and to find alternatives routes.
