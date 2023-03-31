The teenager, a pedestrian, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash earlier today, Friday, on St Martins Road, Caerphilly, involved a car, a van and pedestrians.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car, a van and pedestrians on St Martins Road, Caerphilly at around 2.40pm on Friday, March 31.

“Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“A 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

The incident caused queueing traffic on St Martin's Road both ways from B4263 Cardiff Road to Lon-Y-Llyn.

Gwent Police advised the public to avoid the area and to find alternatives routes.

