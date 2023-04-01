People using the fitness facilities at the Newport Centre can now instead use a new temporary gym near the empty Admiral building.

The interim centre, which opened today, April 1, is located near Newport Railway Station next to Admiral House in the Cambrian Centre.

Speaking on Friday, Andrea Ovey, director of business development for Newport Live, said she was excited to open the new facilities.

Some of the equipment in the gym

“We are really excited to see it open," she said. "We are pleased to see some of our existing members have already popped in to have a look.

“We have not had the strength area of this size before. When people see it they will be impressed.

"The affordability and pay-as-you-go aspect is important to us, as is the support we can offer our members.

“We strive to help people to be happy and healthier, both physically and mentally, it’s the social side of it too.”

The new gym boasts a wide variety of new and familiar cardiovascular and functioning training equipment.

There will also be a free weights area, a group exercise area for high and low intensity class and indoor cycling group.

Cycle bikes at the gym.

The Newport Centre, which opened in 1985, closed its doors for good on Sunday, March 27. It will be demolished later this year, at a date to be confirmed.

Classes that were being offered at the old Newport Centre site will still run, but will be split between the new site, the Riverfront Theatre and Newport International Sports Village in Spytty.

Visitors of the gym can pay each time they visit rather than sign up to a monthly membership - and today there is a chance for a visitor to win a year’s free membership.

Ms Ovey added: “We are absolutely thrilled, it's been some effort but there is a tinge of sadness at the loss of the Newport Centre.

Weight lifting area at the new gym.

“We are hoping this new site is a catalyst to reinvent this side of the city. People are already excited about what could happen here.

"We must recognise the support the council have given us in this partnership.”