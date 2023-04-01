Shane Williams and James Hook visited Front Row Food in the North Pontnewynydd Industrial Estate to help launch the café’s new coffee labelled the ‘FAbFour.’

The café is run by husband-and-wife partnership Jonathan and Ria Gibbs.

The Gibbs family with Shane Williams (Image: Ria Gibbs)

The Gibbs family with Shane Williams. Picture: Ria Gibbs

Mrs Gibbs said: “Shane Williams and James Hook visiting us fits in well with the rugby-themed cafe and the real bonus is that a percentage of all profits goes towards Velindre cancer care.

“Both James and Shane took full advantage of the food and coffee on offer having a ‘Full Ponty’ whilst chatting away to customers and having some grub.

“It was a well-attended launch bringing new faces to the cafe to help grow the business and reach out to the community as some still don’t know we are here.

Cai Gibbs and James Hook (Image: Ria Gibbs)

Cai Gibbs and James Hook. Picture: Ria Gibbs

“We offer a full breakfast and lunch menu with midweek roast and specials.”

The couple also run a weekly hub on Thursday evening between 6.30pm and 8pm from their cafe, offering warm drinks, cakes, games and provide a safe space to talk and signpost to support services.

Last Christmas Front Row Food opened on Christmas Day serving festive dinners to those struggling.

At the time the couple’s sons Sior and Cai helped serve Christmas dinners to the community.

Mr Hook, who played for Wales between 2006 and 2015, has 81 caps whilst Mr Williams appeared 87 times for Wales between 2000 and 2011.