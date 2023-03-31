TWO women have been arrested after a 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a multi-vehicle crash in Caerphilly.
The Cardiff women, aged 51 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of causing injury through careless driving and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.
The women are currently in police custody.
The teenager, a pedestrian, has been taken to hospital for treatment.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Two Cardiff women, both of whom were travelling in the van and aged 51 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of causing injury through careless driving and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.
“Both remain in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.
“The road is currently closed, and the incident is ongoing.”
The crash earlier today, Friday, on St Martins Road, Caerphilly, involved a car, a van and pedestrians.
The incident caused queueing traffic on St Martin's Road both ways from B4263 Cardiff Road to Lon-Y-Llyn.
Gwent Police advised the public to avoid the area and to find alternatives routes.
