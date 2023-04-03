Schools from across the region have been nominated in this year’s annual South Wales Schools & Education Awards.

Last year St Martin's school in Caerphilly won school of the year, and headmaster Lee Jarvis said it has helped the schools confidence.

If you know a school that deserves the title in 2023 then you can nominate them now.

Mr Jarvis said: “Winning the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards gave school staff and our children an enormous boost.

“It recognised the hard work that they do each and every day be they teachers in classrooms, part of the wellbeing team or support staff.

Lee Jarvis headmaster of St Martin's school, Caerphilly (Image: Newsquest)

“Working with our community is such a rewarding experience in itself but to have this award helped to cement the pride that our families have in their school and the people that work there.

“It has helped us to develop further confidence to build upon the great achievements that we have experienced at the school and give support to our schools in their improvement journey.”

We know there is a lot of deserving teachers and schools that go that extra mile who may look after your little one and deserve that extra recognition and thank you.

Gavin Thompson, regional editor of Newsquest Wales and editor of the South Wales Argus, said: “As we start the Easter holidays, lots of families will be enjoying holidays and quality time together and no doubt loving it. But it's also a reminder of how hard our teachers, assistants, and the whole school community work during term time.

The panel (Image: Newsquest)

“So why not take the moment to thank them by nominating your teacher, school, teaching assistant or support worker in in the South Wales Schools and Education Awards.

“It means so much to schools when parents to take the time to nominate them and show their appreciate.

“The nomination process is easy. It's just a simple form telling us why the school or individual should win. Be as specific as you can, as that helps the judges to choose between all the amazing nominations.”

For information on sponsorship and to nominate an individual or establishment click here.

Full list of categories for the South Wales Schools and Education Awards