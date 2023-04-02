The ITV morning shows received 75,623 Ofcom complaints between 2020 and 2022, with a total share of 36.63 per cent of all complaints.

The majority of complaints, 62,937 to be precise, were made across 28 episodes in 2021.

Of these, 57,121 were made regarding two episodes which featured Piers Morgan’s remarks following Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

This research has been conducted by TECC to find the shows that have had the most complaints as well as the type of shows to received the most complaints.

Most complaints came in for Good Morning Britain in 2021 (Image: Canva)

What British TV shows have received the most Ofcom complaints in the 2020s?





The top 10 British TV shows that have had the most complaints in the 2020s are as follows:

1. Good Morning Britain - 75,623 complaints

2. Love Island - 42,944

3. Britain's Got Talent - 29,561

4. This Morning - 9,811

5. Celebrities: What’s happened to your face? - 7,082

6. Oprah with Harry and Meghan - 6,449

7. Lorraine - 4,465

8. I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here! - 4,150

9. Jeremy Vine - 2,858

10. Loose Women - 2,017

Love Island came in second place as between 2020 and 2022, the show received 42,944 complaints, with the majority of complaints, totalling 35,562, made across 20 episodes in the 2021 season.

Of these, 24,763 viewers complained regarding Faye Winter’s heated argument with Teddy Soares.

Taking third place was Britain’s Got Talent with 29,561 complaints made between 2020 and 2022.

The vast majority of complaints, totalling 24,500, were made against dance troupe Diversity, for their Black Lives Matter performance in 2020.

In terms of the formats of shows that have received the most complaints, Reality TV topped the list with 79,925 whilst News was in second with 78,791.

Entertainment was in third with 39,068, whilst there is a significant drop to fourth place with Soap Operas which only received 2,938.