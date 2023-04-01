In a teaser clip and image released ahead of the dramatic final episode, the ‘Paradise’ worlds collide as DI Goodman (Marshall) returns to where it all began with Death in Paradise, in cross-over fans will adore.

On his return to Saint Marie, Marshall said: “I was honoured and delighted to return to Guadeloupe as part of Humphrey’s journey in Beyond Paradise, and to rekindle my deep passion for the island.”

Episode 6 of #BeyondParadise might just be a little bit extra special. ❤ pic.twitter.com/L7EQwIfdMy — Beyond Paradise (@BeyondPOfficial) March 31, 2023

The actor played Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman over three series of Death In Paradise between 2014 and 2017.

He left the Caribbean island after falling in love with tourist Martha Lloyd, whom he followed to England.

Now engaged, the couple moved to her not-so-sleepy home town of Shipton Abbott on the Devon coast, where he joins the police in solving crimes in the six-part series Beyond Paradise, which began airing in February.

Beyond Paradise season finale

In the final episode of the hugely popular series, the Shipton Abbott police are faced with a seemingly impossible case to crack.

A burglary seems clear-cut at first when the thief’s unusual calling card matches that of local criminal Atticus Styles (Spencer Jones).

But when the forensic evidence comes back, it all points to another suspect.

The only problem is the suspect, Hayley Collins (Hannah Traylen), was locked up in a police cell by PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) at the time of the crime.

Meanwhile, still reeling from recent events, DI Humphrey Goodman’s mind is elsewhere as he considers his future in Shipton Abbott...

The Beyond Paradise series finale will air on BBC One on Friday, April 7 at 8pm and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.