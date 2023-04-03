The Welsh Government has announced the scheme will continue during the holidays, with local authorities given the power to decide how it is run in each area, either by providing lunches, or handing out vouchers or direct payments to eligible families.

Families who are eligible for any of these benefits may be able to claim free school meals:

Income Support;

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance;

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance;

Support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999;

Child Tax Credit (as long as you don't also get Working Tax Credit and your annual income is £16,190 or less before tax);

The guaranteed element of Pension Credit Working Tax Credit run-on - paid for four weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit;

Universal Credit - your household income must be less than £7,400 a year after tax.

The deal is part of an agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

The Welsh Government’s minister for education and Welsh language Jeremy Miles said: “No child should have to worry about going hungry over the school holidays.

“I am pleased that we have been able to extend free holiday provision to the May half term holiday.

“We know that food has a huge impact on concentration and children’s overall well-being.

“I want children and young people to be able to enjoy their school holidays and take pressure off families who are already struggling with the cost of living.

“I would encourage families to find out whether they qualify by speaking to their local authority.”

Plaid Cymru’s Designated Member, Sian Gwenllian, said: “When the school doors close for the holidays, our support for those who most need it should not come to an end.

“We are working together to make sure no child goes hungry over the Easter and May school holidays and helping hard-pressed families during the cost-of-living crisis.”

For more information visit gov.wales/get-help-school-costs