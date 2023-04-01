Marking the opening with a special event, staff and guests joined Newport Live chief executive Steven Ward and chair of the board of trustees (and former Argus editor…) Kevin Ward who cut the ribbon and officially announced the gym open.

Then the Argus was shown around the facilities by health fitness and wellbeing manager Bryony Gurmin - one of the faces of the new gym, and one of those tasked with getting Newport up and active.

Watch the video below as Bryony shows us around the new gym.

An impressive array of equipment on show

It took just five weeks to get the building ready

People using the fitness facilities at the Newport Centre, which closed last week and is set to be demolished, can now use this new temporary gym near the empty Admiral building. The interim centre is located near Newport Railway Station next to Admiral House in the Cambrian Centre.

Watch our Facebook Live of the grand opening by clicking here.

The team that put the facility together were described as one of a kind

No April Fools here. The gym opened today, April 1, with Luke Gooch warming up

Steven Ward said the new facility will help bring the city to life.

"Huge thank you to the team and our colleagues’ amazing job in the last five weeks," said Mr Ward.

"This will bring this area of the city back to life economically and from a well-being perspective.

"This journey has been brought about through our work with Newport City Council. Today is about everybody and all the people in Newport."

Watch the video below as CEO of Newport Live Steven Ward (left) and chair of the board of trustees Kevin Ward speak about the new gym.

The new gym is an interim facility while the old leisure centre is rebuilt

CEO Steven Ward thanked everyone involved in the opening

Kevin Ward said a special group of people made the opening happen.

“I genuinely believe there is not another group of people in Newport who could have done what has been achieved," he said.

“It is bittersweet for us with Newport Centre closing after 30 years, but it was important there was an interim facility open while the centre was rebuilt on the waterfront."

Chair of trustees Kevin Ward said it's time to be positive about Newport

Ace new facilities, and there's parking

Matthew Jones having a light warm-down...

Mr Ward went on to say Newport can look to a positive future.

“This shows how important it is to be positive about our city," added Mr Ward.

“You can be positive about Newport without being naïve. You can be positive about Newport without recognising we have problems, but the people who do the best work are those who recognise the problems and offer solutions, which is what I think Newport Live does."