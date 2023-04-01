O’Grady, known for his roles as host of For The Love Of Dogs and Blankety Blank, died on Tuesday at the age of 67.

His partner Andre Portasio said he passed away “unexpectedly but peacefully".

Tributes have flooded in throughout the week from the likes of Elton John, the Royal family and Lorraine among others, following the news.

O'Grady is also remembered for his drag queen persona Lily Savage.

Confirmed: Sunday 9 April at 8pm:

For the Love of Paul O'Grady

ITV changed its viewing schedule on Tuesday following O'Grady's death showing a range of his old shows including For The Love Of Dogs: A Royal Special, which featured an appearance from the Queen Consort.

The 11th series of Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs is due to launch on April 13.

When is the Paul O'Grady tribute show on ITV?





The broadcaster also plans to hold a special tribute show for O'Grady.

For the Love of Paul O'Grady will air on ITV next Sunday, April 9, at 8pm.

ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said: “We are fortunate to have had a long association with Paul, at ITV.

“He was a huge, inimitable talent, delighting our viewers through his comedy and entertainment with a warmth, humour and joy that audiences of all generations related to and connected with.”

Tributes paid to Paul O'Grady

Tributes have flooded in following the sad news of O'Grady's passing on Tuesday.

The Royal Family, on Twitter, said: "Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O'Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories."

Carol Vorderman added: "Paul O'Grady, already giving them raucous, ripping up the rulebook, mischief making, calling it out, loving hell in heaven.

"Paul, what are we meant to do without you?"

Donations to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home pass £100,000

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has been “overwhelmed and touched” by donations from the public following the death of the charity’s ambassador Paul O’Grady.

After O’Grady’s death on Tuesday, the animal charity set up a “tribute fund” which has raised more than £100,000.

The TV and radio presenter became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012 after the success of ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs, 11 series of which were filmed at the home.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home chief executive, Peter Laurie, said: “Over the coming weeks and months, Battersea will be finding the best way to pay tribute to our wonderful friend and ambassador, the late, great Paul O’Grady MBE.

“We have been overwhelmed and touched by the countless letters, calls, emails and messages of support along with the generous donations made by kind members of the public this week.

“We will be looking to find a suitably fitting way to remember the profound impact Paul had at Battersea and the rescue animal sector, something that will support the animals that Paul loved so much and that would make him proud.”