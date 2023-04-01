From supermarket giants like Aldi and brands including Walkers Crisps to TV presenters Ant and Dec and everyone in between, no one is safe when it comes to April Fool's jokes.

Some are easy to spot, however, some are more elaborate and can have you second-guessing whether they might actually be real.

Here are some of the best April Fool's jokes from today.

The best April Fool's Day jokes for 2023

Ant and Dec

Well this is quite something…! It’s a total dream to be in discussions about joining an iconic British franchise. 🖊🔩 pic.twitter.com/ATV4D6RJfz — antanddec (@antanddec) April 1, 2023

TV personalities Ant and Dec are no strangers to cracking a joke or two.

The pair, who host Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, outdid themselves this year with their 2023 April Fool's gag.

Ant and Dec posted on Twitter saying they'd been in talks to play a part in the next James Bond film.

In the post, a statement said: "Ant and Dec have confirmed they are in talks to join the case of the next instalment in the James Bond franchise.

"While the titular character's casting remains unconfirmed, the dapper Geordie duo are in negotiations to join the cast as two new characters.

"Q will now have two sidekicks, A and D."

April Fools! To be fair, we are actually having talks about being in the next Bond movie…. but only with each other! 😂 Did we get you? — antanddec (@antanddec) April 1, 2023

But as is customary with April Fool's jokes, Ant and Dec took to Twitter again at midday to confirm the earlier post was in fact a hoax.

The pair said: "April Fools! To be fair, we are actually having talks about being in the next Bond movie...but only with each other.

"Did we get you?"

ITVX

Love Island is one of ITV's flagship reality shows.

On the back of that, they decided to release a new series today for April Fools Day - Love Island Dogs.

In a post on social media ITV revealed the new series would be coming soon to ITV2 and ITVX.

The post read: "Doing it doggy-style. Love Island Dogs coming soon to ITV2 and ITVX #LoveIsland."

Walkers

Walkers are becoming renowned for their April Fools hoaxes.

Last year they announced they would be releasing giant bread-shaped crisps.

This year they went with a similar theme, revealing they would be releasing a heart-shaped crisp.

Introducing our new look heart shaped crisps, made with love from the world’s first ever heart shaped potato farm! #LoveFromWalkers pic.twitter.com/ru661DmF6e — Walkers Crisps (@walkers_crisps) April 1, 2023

A post on Twitter said: "Introducing our new look heart shaped crisps, made with love from the world’s first ever heart-shaped potato farm!"

The public began sharing actual heart-shaped crisps from their normal crisp packets in the comments, showing that maybe it may not be such a joke.

Aldi

Check Out Duty: Modern Shopping, coming soon to an Aldi near you. (Image: Aldi/Twitter)

Aldi is well-known for its special buys and this April Fools they brought out "the most special of buys".

Mimicking Call of Duty, Aldi revealed it would be releasing its own version - Check Out Duty: Modern Shopping.

Who are you choosing to start your new career mode? #CheckOutDuty pic.twitter.com/f3XEL2LM57 — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 1, 2023

This April Fools joke was quite in depth with the supermarket giant even developing players to use in a 'career' mode.

Like Ant and Dec, to avoid confusion, they took to Twitter at midday to confirm the video game was in fact a hoax.

Aldi, on Twitter with a photo with Game Over on it, said: "Stand down. We were playing games."