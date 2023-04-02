The trees were planted with Wye Valley AONB’s Nature Networks Project, and volunteers from Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales. Coed Cadw also contributed trees to the project.

TV presenter Ms Humble used the Nature Networks project to plant hundreds of trees in two fields at her working farm in Monmouthshire

She explained her motivations, saying: “A year ago, I was suddenly hit with the feeling that our north-facing field – which is bordered by ancient woodland – could be doing something a bit more useful for nature.

"It’s not the best piece of land when it comes to pasture, and we only have grazing animals on it for a few months a year, and the rest of the time it just looked rather bare. We just thought, is there something that we can do to make this land count a bit more?

"Coed Cadw worked with us to create a plan for the site. They have helped us to choose the right trees for the right places, giving us a real mix of habitats - a tree patchwork-quilt if you like – that will hopefully bring a whole host of benefits for our local wildlife.”

Paula Keen, senior outreach advisor at Coed Cadw said: “After carefully assessing the site and designing the planting scheme, it’s exciting to be at the implementation stage, putting trees in the ground.

"We chose a mixture of species for Kate, including oak, wild cherry and silver birch, as well as groups of hawthorn and crab apple, and scattered rowan trees, too.

"It’s a planting scheme that mimics what might happen naturally in a native woodland and is designed to increase biodiversity, whilst buffering and extending the existing ancient woodland on the site.”

As part of the planting, Ms Humble is also trialling a new eco-friendly method of protecting the tree saplings from damage and grazing by passing rabbits and wild deer.

She explained: “Our planting scheme is also part of an experiment in using non-plastic and biodegradable tree guards; these will be monitored to ascertain which kind works best for the trees, best for nature and best for the planet – and will feed into best practice for future generations.”

This isn’t the first time that Ms Humble has collaborated with Coed Cadw; over the last 15 years the charity has been involved in other planting initiatives at her 117ha farm, including providing trees and hedgerows as shelter belts on pastureland for grazing animals.

The busy working farm is also home to Humble by Nature, Ms Humble’s thriving rural skills centre which offers a wide range of courses, events and holiday accommodation.

Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales, has a range of offers for people interested in planting trees and creating woodland – from individuals, through to schools and communities and larger organisations. The web shop sells singles trees and small packs (many of which are subsidised); free tree packs are available for schools and community groups; the Trees For Your Farm scheme encourages innovative agroforestry whilst the MOREwoods scheme offers specific advice and support for landowners and farmers wishing to plant trees on at least half a hectare.

Coed Cadw is also able to provide support for people applying for Welsh Government planting grants. To find out more, visit woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees