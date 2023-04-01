Police and paramedics were called to the scene in St Martins Road, Caerphilly, at around 2.40pm on Friday, March 31, following the crash involving a car, a van and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two women, both of whom were travelling in the van, were arrested on suspicion of causing injury through careless driving and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

A 51-year-old woman from the Cardiff area was later released on conditional bail, while a 41-year-old woman from the Caerphilly was released without charge.

Police are now appealing for anyone who was in the area between 2.30pm and 3pm on Friday, or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, such as a doorbell video camera, to contact them.

Call 101, quoting log reference 2300103320, or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.