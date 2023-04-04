The latest data from the government department reveals that in January 2023 average house prices in Monmouthshire reached £361,602.

This was up from £359,094 in December, representing a 0.7 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 11.7 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Monmouthshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £523,146 from £519,891 in December

Semi-detached houses - Up to £301,088 from £298,641 in December

Terraced houses - Up to £244,105 from £242,663 in December

Flats - Up to £176,391 from £174,497 in December

How do Monmouthshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing Monmouthshire to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £289,818 in January.

In cash terms, the average house price in January was £17,080 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 6.3 per cent in January 2023. Prices were down by -1.1 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Monmouthshire are the most expensive for average house prices.