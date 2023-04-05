Blaenau Gwent is one of the cheapest areas to buy a property in the entirety of the UK.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in January 2023 average house prices in Blaenau Gwent reached £136,761.

This was down from £138,290 in December, representing a 1.1 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 14.0 per cent.

If you are interested in buying or renting a home, you can see the latest properties in and around Blaenau Gwent here.

How much have house prices decreased in Blaenau Gwent?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw a decrease.

Detached houses - Down to £236,923 from £238,574 in December

- Down to £236,923 from £238,574 in December Semi-detached houses - Down to £154,370 from £156,046 in December

- Down to £154,370 from £156,046 in December Terraced houses - Down to £123,407 from £124,909 in December

- Down to £123,407 from £124,909 in December Flats - Down to £73,504 from £74,564 in December

What%are%the%latest%house%prices%in%Blaenau Gwent%? (PA)

How do Blaenau Gwent house prices compare to the UK average?





The fall in prices this month means Blaenau Gwent is still far below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £289,818 in January.

In cash terms, the average house price in January was £17,080 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 6.3 per cent in January 2023. Prices were down by -1.1 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Blaenau Gwent are the most expensive for average house prices.