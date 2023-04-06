The latest data from the government department reveals that in January 2023 average house prices in Caerphilly reached £189,698.

This was down from £192,403 in December, representing a 1.4 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 9.9 per cent.

If you are interested in buying or renting a home, you can see the latest properties in and around Caerphilly here.

How much have house prices decreased in Caerphilly?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw a decrease.

Detached houses - Down to £312,124 from £316,300 in December

Semi-detached houses - Down to £189,239 from £191,616 in December

Terraced houses - Down to £154,872 from £157,351 in December

Flats - Down to £104,915 from £106,623 in December

How do Caerphilly house prices compare to the UK average?





The fall in prices this month means Caerphilly is still well below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £289,818 in January.

In cash terms, the average house price in January was £17,080 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 6.3 per cent in January 2023. Prices were down by -1.1 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Caerphilly are the most expensive for average house prices.