The launch of Cygnet makes Jenkins the first female founder of a celebrity gin.

She was inspired to create her own range of premium spirits, crafted in Wales, having discovered a little-known Welsh spirit in 2021, and realising it was being made six miles down the road from where she grew up in Neath.

Tired of male-driven spirit products, she wanted to break the mould and create a ‘Best in Glass’ gin for the sisterhood of gin lovers (and those that love them).

Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin has an ABV of 40% and is made using pure Welsh water and 12 botanicals from around the world.

It is described as a vibrant gin with uplifting juniper aromas, while notes of sweet orange and soft coriander spice lead to a fresh citrus finish.

Cygnet 22 has an ABV of 44% and is distilled with 22 botanicals, including all of the botanicals in Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin, with the addition of Manuka Honey, chosen by Katherine for its healing properties as well as what it represents.

The complex flavours and aromas from the Manuka Honey are imparted into the final vapour-infused distillate, without any of the sweetness, leaving a smooth, silky taste.

Cygnet 22 is a true disruptor and one of the first products in the category designed to be sipped as well as mixed.

Gygnet Welsh Dry Gin is available to pre-order. (Image: MPR Communications)

Jenkins said: “Cygnet combines the finest local botanicals with pure Welsh water and being surrounded by the nature and beauty of the valleys, a whole lot of ‘Hwyl!’ (an ecstatic feeling of inspiration unique to Wales).

"I’ve also included my ‘secret ingredient’ in Cygnet 22, Manuka Honey, which I use to take care of my voice.

"All of this results in an ultra-premium gin that is so smooth you can sip it on its own.”

The Cygnet name was inspired by a baby swan, the animal symbolic of Swansea.

While the number 22 was chosen by Jenkins for its symbolic meaning to her - 2022 was the year the range was created and it was the age she was offered the largest recording deal in classical music history.

In collaboration with her husband, artist and filmmaker Andrew Levitas, and Eric Villency, known for designing products such as Peloton and Rock Star Energy drinks, Jenkins designed the beautiful reusable glass bottles and brand logos.

The dragon, the symbol of Wales, is incorporated on both bottles and Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin is also decorated with white daffodils, the national flower of Wales.

In addition to being recyclable and refillable, the Cygnet 22 bottle-for-life is also designed with reuse at its heart, encouraging consumers to upcycle it as a water carafe or striking single stem vase.

Cygnet is distilled by sixth-generation distillers and brewers, Aster and Chris Sadler.

The Master Distillers have been integral in the creation of the unique Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin liquid along with their disrupting and revolutionary development of Cygnet 22 with Katherine.

As a long-standing Ambassador for the GREAT Britain campaign, Jenkins has been a passionate and committed champion of Wales for more than 20 years and is delighted to have brought new employment opportunities to the region.

Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin and Cygnet 22 Gin are available to pre-order in the UK from the Cygnet Distillery website for £35 and £47.50, respectively.

The gin will be rolling out to retailers and the on-trade in the UK and to other global markets later this year.

Cygnet Gin will be available in The Welsh House in Cardiff soon.