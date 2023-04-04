KANE LEWIS, 21, of Brynamlwg, Talywain, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Belle Vue Lane, Newport on October 8, 2022.

He was fined £333 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £132 surcharge.

AMY SANDRA SYMONDS-PRING, 28, of Fairview Court, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cocaine in her blood on June 28, 2022.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

GEORGINA KENNARD, 27, of Oakfield Terrace, Tyllwyn, Ebbw Vale must pay £100 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 at Waunllwyd on October 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHARLIE JYLES LEWIS-PROSSER, 27, of Cardigan Close, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way on October 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WALTER ALEJANDRO AGUILUZ ROSALES, 35, of Commercial Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Commercial Street on October 15, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BRIONI KATE BERRY, 33, of Snowdon Court, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Pontypool on November 5, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS MICHAEL CLARKE, 24, of Snowden Road, Ely, Cardiff must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on October 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOSEPH DAVID JOHN EVANS, 35, of Elgar Avenue, Newport must pay £573 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention and driving while using hand-held mobile telephone on the M4 between Junction 25a and Junction 24 on November 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARIUS-FLORINEL GANEA, 35, of Highfield Close, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Hill/King Street, Ebbw Vale on October 11, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

VICTOR IACOB, 33, of Welsh Street, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on October 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.