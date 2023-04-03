Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will not host This Morning this week, ITV has revealed.
The pair are set to be absent from the morning show for two weeks as they enjoy an Easter break.
Replacing them during their absence will be Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.
Schofield was also absent from This Morning shows last week with Holly telling viewers the news.
She said: “Hello, good morning and welcome to your Monday's This Morning.
"Phillip is having the week off so all the adults have left the building and Alison has come!”
Schofield was replaced by Alison Hammond and Joel Dommett during that time, as they joined co-host Holly Willoughby from Monday to Thursday.
Hammond presented the show with Willoughby on Monday and Tuesday while Joel stood in on Wednesday and Thursday.
Holly Willoughby explained on Instagram that she’ll be spending time with her children as they break up from school.
She also joked about enjoying some chocolate at Easter, writing: “so that’s me for two weeks… I’m off to be with them and see if I can break the record for the most chocolate eggs consumed in 24 hours… wish me luck!”
