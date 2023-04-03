Thomas Bates was last seen a month ago in Chepstow, and his disappearance sparked a major appeal across two regions.

Stourport man Mr Bates, 30, has now been found and has sadly died, his mother, Carol, shared on Facebook.

She said: "Pete and I would like to thank all the people who have helped in the search for Thomas Bates our son, partner to Danielle and father to their children.

"The search is over and with great sadness Tom has been found."

Mrs Bates added: "We are heartbroken as a family and I would like to thank everyone for their best wishes and offers of kindness, it really does mean a lot to me. God bless."

The last known sighting of Mr Bates was at 9.30pm on Thursday, March 2 in Tesco in Chepstow.

West Mercia Police and Gwent Police were both involved in the search.