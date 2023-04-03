Free school meal holiday provision will continue to be available to children from families for the Easter and Whitsun school holidays it has been revraled today (Monday).
The funding is an agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.
During the Easter holidays individual local authorities will decide how to administer the free meal provision, either by creating lunches or by providing vouchers or direct payments to eligible families.
With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to have an impact on families across Wales, funding is being provided to offer eligible pupils a free school meal up until the end of May half term holiday, including all bank holidays during this period.
For further information on getting visit Get help with school costs | GOV.WALES
Families may be able to qualify for free school meals and free holiday provision if they get any of the following:
- Income Support
- income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
- income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999
- Child Tax Credit (as long as you don't also get Working Tax Credit and your annual income is £16,190 or less before tax)
- the guaranteed element of Pension Credit
- Working Tax Credit run-on - paid for four weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit
- Universal Credit - your household income must be less than £7,400 a year after tax
