South Wales Police have launched an appeal to find two young friends who have been missing overnight.
Harrison,10, and Amy,13, were reported missing from Llangeinor Bridgend.
The pair were last seen between 5pm & 6.30pm yesterday, Sunday, April 2.
Missing: Amy and Harrison
Amy is described as 5ft 4in tall, with long dark highlighted hair, slim build, brown eyes. Her left eyebrow has shaved sections.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black Nike jacket and black leather trainers.
Harrison is described at 4ft 5in tall, with dark blonde hair, slim build, with blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, dark grey joggers, and bright green Air Jordan trainers.
South Wales Police is urging the public to contact them if you see either of them or have any information, quoting ref 2300105800.
