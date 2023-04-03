Natalie Morris, of Bush Row Haverfordwest, was convicted of failing to provide adequate nutrition and failing to provide adequate protection from adverse weather conditions for the horse named Ben.

Ben the horse whose Haverfordwest owner was found guilty of failing to provide adequate food or shelter for him. (Image: RSPCA)

The court heard that this second failure had caused Ben to suffer from rain scald on his back. Rain scald is caused by consistent exposure to wet and muddy conditions and is a bacterial infection that results in the formation of matted scabs on the horse’s skin.

The neglect of Ben took place between December 12, 2021 and February 16 2022 at Clay Lane, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest.

Morris, 39, denied both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 4 this year.

Morris did not attend trial and the court found the case proved in absence. (Image: RSPCA)

A trial was scheduled for Thursday, March 30. However, Morris was not present in court and the case was tried and found proved in absence.

The court then issued a warrant for Morris to be arrest without bail on the basis that the neglect offences are punishable with imprisonment in the case of a person over the age of 18.