Officers were called to an address in Cefn Ilan Road at around 9.45 am on Sunday, responding to reports a man had been found "unresponsive" inside a property there.

Paramedics confirmed the man had died. At this stage, he has not been named but police said he was 27 years old.

The man's next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Gwent Police said it had launched an investigation and officers have arrested a 28-year-old man, from the Caerphilly area, on suspicion of murder.

He is currently in police custody.

"Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses," said detective superintendent Nicholas Wilkie, of Gwent Police.

He added: "It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work as we have two scenes guards established - one in Abertriwdr and another in Caerphilly town centre - so please do not be alarmed.

"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."

How you can help police investigating Abertridwr death

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re asking anyone who was in White Street, near the library, who saw an altercation between two men between 8pm and 10pm on Saturday, April 1, or anyone with any information which could assist the investigation, to call 101 quoting reference 2300105165 or send us a direct message on social media.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Gwent Police has also announced it has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "in line with standard procedures".