At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Rhys Jones, 20, from Caerphilly pleaded guilty to theft from a motor vehicle in Rhymney on March 25.

The defendant, of Greensway, Abertysswg also admitted fraud by making a false representation to buy goods worth £47 by using one of the stolen bank cards.

Jones committed these offences after being released on licence from a period of custody.

He was sent to a young offender institution for six weeks.

Jones must pay his victim £150 in compensation.