A THIEF has been locked up after he broke into a car and stole bank cards from a woman’s purse.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Rhys Jones, 20, from Caerphilly pleaded guilty to theft from a motor vehicle in Rhymney on March 25.
The defendant, of Greensway, Abertysswg also admitted fraud by making a false representation to buy goods worth £47 by using one of the stolen bank cards.
Jones committed these offences after being released on licence from a period of custody.
He was sent to a young offender institution for six weeks.
Jones must pay his victim £150 in compensation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here