Members from Newport’s Passport Office lined the streets waving flags and said they are “struggling to make ends meet.”

Today’s strike marks the beginning of five weeks of industrial action.

Rachel and Darren Williams, the woman on the left wished to stay anonymous (Image: Newsquest)

Rachel and Darren Williams, the woman on the left wished to stay anonymous. Picture: Newsquest

From the picket line members said, “case workers are being forced to go to food banks.”

Rachel Wiliams, a PCS full time officer said: “Members are looking for a 10% pay rise in line with inflation.

“We tried to negotiate for a real terms pay rise but the government haven’t responded, we are receiving pay cuts against the rising cuts.

“People are struggling to make ends meets, it is the difference between eating and heating.

“Civil service members are taking up second jobs and some are topping up wages with benefits.”

A nationwide walkout of more than 130,000 civil servants is planned for April 28, those taking action will be supported by a strike fund.

Outside Newport's Passport Office (Image: Newsquest)

Outside Newport's Passport Office. Picture: Newsquest

Darren Williams, a PCS full time officer said, “there are four issues.”

Mr Williams said: “There’s pay. The UK government have basically set a cap on pay increases over the past year of two per cent. So, that’s the main issue.

“There’s also the threat to jobs within the civil service. Then there’s an issue with pensions.

From Newport's picket line, outside the Passport Office (Image: Newsquest)

From Newport's picket line, outside the Passport Office. Picture: Nesquest

“The fourth issue is to do with redundancy payments so the UK government is looking at cutting redundancy terms that people get if they lose their jobs in the civil service.

“We had a ballet between the send of September and start of November last year of all our members in the public sector, mainly civil service.

“Employers voted to strike action, so what we’ve been doing since then is rather than bringing out everyone all together, we’ve been having targeted actions.

The dispute is over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions (Image: Newsquest)

The dispute is over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions. Picture: Newsquest

“Other public sectors all have the same issue and have taken to striking – that encouraged us to take a stand.

“We hope the disruption caused will encourage talks.”

The union said the action was a “significant escalation” of its long-running dispute, warning it was likely to have a “significant impact” on the delivery of passports as the summer approaches.

Currently, the Passport Office is warning that it can take up to 10 weeks for new passports to be processed.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “This escalation of our action has come about because, in sharp contrast with other parts of the public sector, ministers have failed to hold any meaningful talks with us, despite two massive strikes and sustained, targeted action lasting six months."