The Elegance’s Café opened on March 30 at 193 Cardiff Road at Maesglas shop.

The new premises replaces Logo Gogo and is next door to the Elegance’s Barber shop.

Planning permission for the new café was granted last August by Newport City Council, after a proposal was submitted.

Orhan Aksoy, owner of the Golden Grill on Malpas Road and Family Kebab, wanted to open a café a few years ago after spotting a lack of cafes in the Duffryn and Maesglas area.

He said: “I wanted to open to do a café years ago, but never had a place to put one. I looked at Maesglas and there is no café other than Tesco.

“There is no café in the Duffryn or Maesglas area for people to go and sit down and have a coffee so that’s why I chose to open it in the area.”

Alongside the traditional English breakfast, the café will serve a Turkish breakfast known as a Kahvalti. This consists of a feast of savoury and sweet dishes that varies by region or season.

A traditional Turkish breakfast is a platter of feta cheese, Kashnaval, black and green olives, freshly baked white bread, fruit preserves, honey, sweet butter and black tea served in Turkish glasses.

The café will also serve Turkish Dessert known as the baklava, alongside burgers, cold pasties, jacket potatoes, pizza, sandwiches, baguettes and paninis.

He added: “I am known by so many people in Newport as I own a few businesses in the area, and wherever I go I have a decent businesses.

“The opening day was great, as soon as we opened we became busy, and it has been great business since."

Mr Aksoy rents out his other businesses, Flames Grill in Maesglas and Family Kebab in Caerleon Road.

Elegance’s Café opens from 8am until 4pm.