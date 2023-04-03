According to Gwent Police it is illegal to ride off-road vehicles on common land and the riders have been reported to court.

The seized bikes (Image: Gwent Police)

Officers seized the bikes on April 1.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “These vehicles have been seized on the British Mountain by Pontypool NPT.

“It is illegal to ride off road vehicles on the common land and these riders have been reported to court.”

The British, at Talywain, Pontypool, is a former ironworks site, it was brought by Torfaen County Borough Council in 2018