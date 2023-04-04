A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with growing cannabis in the city.
Shpetim Maloku, 45, is accused of producing the class B drug at Cecil Sharp Road on March 26.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, Newport is due to appear before the crown court on April 11.
Maloku was remanded in custody.
