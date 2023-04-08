On Style opened in Commercial Street last month in the former location of Cosy Home Boutique.

Owner Yelyzaveta Pohrebniak moved to Newport from Ukraine after her country was invaded by Russian troops last February.

After re-locating to Newport, she was taken in by a host family in the Forest of Dean.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

And now she, along with her business partner Nataliia Tatamchuk, has has realised her dream of opening her own salon.

On Style, specialises in massages, manicures, eyebrows, nails, and eyelashes and is by appointment only.

Ms Pohrebniak said: “We looked at what we liked around Newport then we found this salon which was great.”

Before opening her business, Ms Pohrebniak, returned to Ukraine in October to visit her father, who is in ill health, but returned to Wales due to the ongoing dangers posed by the Russian invasion.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Yelyzaveta Pohrebniak (left) and business partner Nataliia Tatamchuk (right) feel safe in the UK.

“I came back to the UK after visiting my father, it wasn’t safe," she said.

"It was dangerous and you don’t know what will happen tomorrow, my heart felt safe when I returned here.

“I worry about my dad, as my mum died a year and a half ago, and he wants to stay there.

"He is happy I am here, but is always checking to make sure I am safe, I hope he can join me here in the future.

newsquest (Image: newsquest)

Massages are available at the On Style beauty salon.

“But I am feeling very good being here and my sponsor has become my family.

"They feel like I am their daughter, and they are very proud of me and the business.

“My sponsor came in and had her nails done recently and was very happy with the salon and that makes me happy.”