The 23-year-old was driving a black Skoda Octavia which was involved in a two-car crash in Cwmbran last Thursday, March 30.

Another man, aged 30, who was a passenger in the Skoda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed three people who were travelling in the other car, a silver Ford Focus, have all been discharged from hospital.

They were a 23-year-old woman and two boys, aged five and three.

The three were discharged from hospital on the day of the crash, a Gwent Police spokesperson added.

Officers continue to investigate the crash, which happened in Greenforge Way at around 4.10pm and caused the road to be closed for several hours while the emergency services responded to the incident.

They have appealed for anyone who was travelling along that road, between 4pm and 4.30pm on Thursday, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help them, to get in touch.

Anyone who can help the investigation should call 101, quoting log reference 2300102098, or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media.