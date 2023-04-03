Abigail Clark, 30, from Caerphilly pleaded guilty to harassment involving fear of violence.

Reporting restrictions were imposed to protect the identity of her victims.

Clark sent threatening and abusive messages over Facebook and made repeated phone calls, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The offence was committed between August 13, 2022 to and March 14 this year.

Clark was jailed for 22 months but that sentence was suspended for two years.

The defendant, of Cefn-Y-Lon, Penyrheol had been remanded in custody after admitting the charge at Newport Magistrates’ Court last month.

Clark will have to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must observe a six-month curfew between 8pm and 6am.

She was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order and has to pay a £187 victim surcharge and £100 towards prosecution costs.