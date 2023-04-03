This offer will be available every day from Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 14, except in Scotland where it is available Monday-Friday due to an extended trial offer.

You will be able to get a free Kid’s Munch Meal (usually £4) when you spend £5 or more in a single transaction on non-kids food or drink.

The Kids’ Munch Meal includes a main, a snack and a drink with options such as jacket potato with beans and sausages and cheesy tomato pasta.

M&S added: "Freshly made hot and cold favourites are designed specifically for hungry little tums, all you will have left to do is decide what YOU will choose…"

Sharry Cramond, Marketing & Hospitality Director at M&S said: “Parents and carers have a lot to think about during the Easter holidays, as well as all the meal planning!

"We are pleased to be bringing back our Kids Eat Free deal, especially at a time when we are still all feeling the pinch.

"We look forward to hearing what our mini-Café fans think of their Easter visits!”

In terms of options outside of the kid's menu, M&S Cafe has a few things to offer.

M&S added: "New brunch on the block includes carb-free Red Pepper and Feta Shakshuka served with two perfectly poached free-range eggs, and a brunch classic Eggs Benedict.

"If you haven’t tried Magic Coffee the biggest new style of coffee to land in the UK since the Flat White why not have it on the side, because who doesn’t need a little bit of Magic."