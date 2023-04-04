As people get out and enjoy the countryside this Easter weekend, NFU Mutual is hoping dogs will be kept on leads to reduce sheep attacks.

The warning follows the latest figures from NFU Mutual which show the UK cost of dog attacks on livestock increased more than 50% in 2022 totalling £1.8 million, compared to pre-pandemic 2019 (£1.2m).

Estimates based on claims data from the insurance company show farm animals in Wales worth almost £440,000 were killed or severely injured by dogs in 2022.

Warning to dog owners who walk in Welsh countryside

Owen Suckley, NFU Mutual Wales Manager, said: “The Easter holidays see many people exploring the beautiful Welsh countryside, but they must remember these idyllic rural destinations are key to farmers’ livelihoods and are home to millions of sheep and new-born lambs.

“This year’s lambing season is underway across Wales, so it is crucial all dog owners act responsibly by keeping their dog on a lead in areas where livestock are nearby, especially near vulnerable sheep and lambs.

“The Covid-19 pandemic saw many people owning dogs for the first time, but tragically this has been followed by a sharp increase in the cost of livestock attacks.

“It is hard for people to imagine their friendly family pet could chase, injure or kill another animal - but all dogs are capable of this, regardless of breed or size.

“Even dogs chasing sheep can have serious consequences. We’ve heard reports from farmers where sheep and lambs have drowned, suffocated, been run over or chased off cliff edges because of out-of-control dogs.

“Even if a dog does not make contact with a sheep, the distress and exhaustion from being chased can cause a pregnant ewe to miscarry or die. It can also separate young lambs from their mothers, which can lead them to become orphaned.

“If there is an attack, it is important people accept responsibility and report it, either to the police or a local farmer, so that the injured animals are not left suffering.”

Rob Taylor, Wales Rural and Wildlife Police Crime Coordinator and NPCC Livestock lead, added: “Everyday in the UK we witness needless attacks on livestock by dogs, whether it’s a pet that has escaped from an insecure garden or an irresponsible and naive owner who doesn’t believe that they need to use a lead when walking their dog near sheep.

“These attacks, where hundreds of sheep are brutally killed across the UK each year, are wholly preventable with a bit of common sense and care.

“The police will continue to take a robust stance against these offences, but we also ask the public to please do the right thing a use a lead near livestock and ensure if left alone your pet is secure.”

The warning is issued following NFU Mutual’s survey of over 1,100 dog owners found that despite 64% of owners admitting their dogs chase animals, almost half (46%) believe their dog was not capable of injuring or killing livestock.

Nearly two-thirds of owners (64%) said they give their dog the opportunity to roam around without a lead in the countryside.

Almost four in 10 admitted their pets don’t always come back when called.

These figures are a result of a survey that saw 1,119 UK dog owners interviewed by PetBuzz between 22/12/2022 and 06/01/2023.

What does NFU Mutual advise dog owners to do when walking their pets in the countryside?





NFU Mutual encourages dog owners to keep their pets on a lead when walking them in the countryside where livestock are kept. However, dog owners should let go of their dog’s lead if they are chased by cattle.

The insurance company says that dogs of all sizes can cause distress, injury and death of farm animals, not just big dogs.

People should report attacks by dogs to the police or local farmers.

Finally, dog owners should not let dogs loose unsupervised in gardens near livestock fields. This is because many attacks are caused by dogs who escape and attack sheep that are grazing nearby.