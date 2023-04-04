A MAN from USK has denied sexually assaulting a teenager.
Joseph Harper, 20, of Chepstow Road in Gwernesney, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, March 23.
He pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration with a part of the body/thing.
A trial has been scheduled for Monday, August 7.
He has been released on conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article