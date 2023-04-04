A MAN from USK has denied sexually assaulting a teenager.

Joseph Harper, 20, of Chepstow Road in Gwernesney, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, March 23.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration with a part of the body/thing.

A trial has been scheduled for Monday, August 7.

He has been released on conditional bail.