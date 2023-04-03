AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place in Monmouthshire due to a fallen aerial cable over carriageway.

BT’s road closure is in place at Barry-Cathlea Road, Llangattock Lingoed.

The closure is to allow engineers to work on an overhead structure, to repair/re-erect fallen aerial cable over carriageway.

It is anticipated the closure will be in place until (and including) today, April 4.