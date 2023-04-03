AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place in Monmouthshire due to a fallen aerial cable over carriageway.
BT’s road closure is in place at Barry-Cathlea Road, Llangattock Lingoed.
The closure is to allow engineers to work on an overhead structure, to repair/re-erect fallen aerial cable over carriageway.
It is anticipated the closure will be in place until (and including) today, April 4.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here