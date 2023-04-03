Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision, which happened on the A48(M) near the St Mellons area of Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, March 4.

Rafel’s funeral will take place at St Peter’s Church, Roath at 10am tomorrow followed by cremation at Wenallt Chapel, Thornhill at 11.45 a.m.

Darcy Ross, Eve Smith and Rafel Jeanne all died in the crash (Image: Newsquest)

In a Facebook post Owain Actie said: “We wish to lay Rafel to rest in peace with the dignity he deserves, and we ask that everyone attending respects this.

“Dress code formal black attire.

“Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers 2 Wish. A charity supporting those affected by sudden death in young people.”

Eve’s funeral will take place on Friday, April 28, at St Wooloos Cathedral, Newport followed by a service at St Wooloos cemetery at 2pm.

In a Facebook post Emma Jane said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the funeral arrangements for my youngest beautiful Eve Smith.

“Smart funeral dress with a touch of baby pink.

“Refreshments at The Neon. Clarence Place, Newport.”

Eve Smith’s heartbroken father Everton Smith said his life has changed forever.

Floral tributes were laid outside Mr Smith’s martial arts school on Commercial Street in Newport.

Window display and floral tributes to Eve on Commercial Street, Newport (Image: Newsquest)

Darcy Ross’ funeral will be held on Friday, April 14, at Stephens Church at 12.30pm followed by St Wooloos cemetery at 2pm.

In a Facebook post Storm Buchanan said: “The reception will be held at Maesglas Sports and Social Club.”

In March the Argus reported that a raffle has been launched to raise funds Darcy Ross’ funeral.

In a Facebook post Ms Griffiths said: “We are absolutely devastated with the news that our beautiful friend has gained her angel wings.

“Darcy was the most happy, crazy, outgoing, fun 21-year-old and she was just a pleasure to be around.

“We are doing a raffle to raise funds to go towards our beautiful Darcy’s funeral costs.

A sixth passenger Joel Lia was dropped off a short time before the fatal crash.

Joel was in the car hours before the crash (Image: Wales News Service)

The police watchdog is continuing its investigation into how two local police forces handled missing persons reports linked to a fatal crash.

The day after the car was found, police watchdog the IOPC announced it had decided to investigate missing persons reports, filed with Gwent Police and South Wales Police on March 4 and 5, respectively, were handled by the two forces.

The Argus understands the investigation is still at an early stage, with the IOPC gathering information and making enquiries.