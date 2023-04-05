Peter Veysey pleaded guilty to “soliciting another for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place” in Newport.

The 64-year-old committed the offence on George Street on February 18, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

Veysey, of Pen Rhiw Terrace, Abercarn, Caerphilly was fined £250.

He was also ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge and £85 costs.