The Argus understands an incident happened on board a Newport Bus vehicle in Beaufort Road, near St Julians Primary School, on Sunday evening.

Newport Bus has confirmed police were called to the scene and the firm said "we are working with them to provide CCTV footage if required".

The company declined to comment further on what is an ongoing police matter, but said all its vehicles were fitted with internal and external CCTV, and Newport Bus would "work closely with the police to provide evidence if required".

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service added: "We were called on April 2, shortly before 5pm, to reports of an incident on Beaufort Road, Newport.

"We sent two emergency ambulances and one rapid response vehicle to the scene, where two people were taken to the Grange University Hospital for further treatment."

Gwent Police has also been contacted for comment.