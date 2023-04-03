A woman who was spotted in the River Usk has been taken to hospital.

The 24-year-old woman was seen in the River Usk, Newport, near the Millennium footbridge, at around 4.10am on Saturday 1 April.

The woman was brought back to safety and was taken hospital by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Officers attended after receiving a report of a concern along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.