The highly anticipated restaurant opened its doors at Friars Walk in February and since then it has been fully booked with visitors hoping to experience the wrath of Karen.

The popular franchise has teamed up with Star Coach Travel to provide a Karen’s Diner experience on wheels.

The new VIP minibus service will pick up customers with in a 20 mile radius of the restaurant, with the terrible service beginning the minute people step on board.

Karen's Diner (Image: Karen's Diner)

The fun, games and insults start the moment customers step on board. Picture: Karen's Diner

Karen’s Minibus service only operates for groups of ten people or more, with plenty of games and insults expected. They will even drop passengers off to another location of their choice after their meal.

A spokesperson for Karen’s diner said: “After endless group booking requests, Mother Karen came up with a fantastic idea of ‘Karen’s VIP Minibus Service’, allowing customers to be picked up directly from their doorstep.

“But, it’s not just any ordinary minibus - the VIP service includes your very own Karen who will be impatiently waiting at your chosen pick up point to bring you directly to Karen’s Diner.

“Don’t be expecting a relaxing journey - as there’ll be plenty of games and insults along the way. It really is the best way to travel to Karen’s.

Karen's Diner (Image: Karen's Diner)

Experience the wrath of Karen on board new minibus service. Picture: Karen's Diner

“We’ve teamed up with Star Coach Travel, and there’s a minimum group size of 10 people. We can cater for up to 16 people in total.

“We are confident that it will remain affordable, fun option to get that full Karen’s diner experience the minute you step on board.”

The VIP service will include up to two pick-up and drop off locations, with prices starting from £15pp return with the minimum age of 16, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Karen’s Diner left customers disappointed when they had to shut no more than a week after opening, on Thursday, February, 23 due to receiving a poor hygiene rating of zero.

Karen's Diner (Image: Karen's Diner)

The delicious food at Karen's Diner. Picture: Karen's Diner.

The diner are now awaiting a re-inspection for a new hygiene rating by Newport City Council.

A spokesperson for Karen’s Diner added: ““Karen’s Diner is committed to providing an excellent experience to all of our customers - with food hygiene always a top priority before anything else.

“We’ve partnered with Shield Safety, one of the UK’s leading food safety specialists, who are now managing our kitchen operations.

“We eagerly await a re-inspection by Newport City Council, and anticipate to achieve the hygiene rating that we deserve.

“We hope in the meantime, that our partnership with Shield Safety allows our customers to dine with total peace of mind.”