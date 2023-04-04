If so, we want to hear from you.

We are on the look out for Gwent's perfect pet - and the winner will take home a voucher worth £50 for its owner.

Your pet can be any animal - a dog, a cat, a horse - even a rat.

To be in with a chance of winning the title of South Wales Argus Perfect Pet 2023 just go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/perfectpet2023 and tell us about your pet and upload a picture. You can also enter via the QR code.

You have until April 19, 2023, to submit your entries - and only those sent in via the link or QR code will be eligible.

Once entries close, we will be publishing a supplement featuring the pictures - and then will ask the public to vote for their favourite.

Votes will then close on April 30, 2023 and a shortlist of the top 10 will be announced. We will then feature each of the top 10.

Special voting tokens will be published in the Argus from May 1 to May 13, 2023 - and the pet which receives the most tokens will be announced as the winner.