Are you a proud pet owner who thinks your pet is the best in Gwent?
If so, we want to hear from you.
We are on the look out for Gwent's perfect pet - and the winner will take home a voucher worth £50 for its owner.
Your pet can be any animal - a dog, a cat, a horse - even a rat.
To be in with a chance of winning the title of South Wales Argus Perfect Pet 2023 just go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/perfectpet2023 and tell us about your pet and upload a picture. You can also enter via the QR code.
You have until April 19, 2023, to submit your entries - and only those sent in via the link or QR code will be eligible.
Once entries close, we will be publishing a supplement featuring the pictures - and then will ask the public to vote for their favourite.
Votes will then close on April 30, 2023 and a shortlist of the top 10 will be announced. We will then feature each of the top 10.
Special voting tokens will be published in the Argus from May 1 to May 13, 2023 - and the pet which receives the most tokens will be announced as the winner.
