Thomas Bates was last seen a month ago in Chepstow, and his disappearance sparked a major appeal across two regions.

Stourport man Mr Bates, 30, has now been found and has sadly died, his mother, Carol, shared on Facebook earlier today.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, Gwent Police confirmed a short time ago.

In a statement they said: "The body of a man was found in the Gloucestershire area at around 3.10pm on Saturday, April 1.

"We can confirm formal identification has taken place and the man has been identified as Thomas Bates, 30, from Stourport-on-Severn.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious.

"His family and HM Coroner have been informed.

"Thank you to everyone who helped in trying to locate Thomas."

Mr Bates' mother said: "We are heartbroken as a family and I would like to thank everyone for their best wishes and offers of kindness, it really does mean a lot to me. God bless."