The 33-year-old Christian Ambrosen, who has 28 previous convictions for 48 offences, was spotted at the wheel while banned by officers early this year.

The defendant was travelling in a Ford EcoSport in the Gilfach area of Caerphilly on January 24.

Alice Sykes, prosecuting, told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court: “Police saw the blue Ford heading southbound as it stopped at temporary traffic lights.

“As officers passed the car they noticed the driver.

“He looked directly at them and they recognised him to be the defendant.

“They turned their car round to attempt to speak to him.

“The officers flashed him and they put the blue lights on.

“He failed to stop and in fact sped away from them.

“They lost him and a postal requisition was sent to him.”

Ambrosen from Ystrad Mynach pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

The defendant, who appeared in court via a video link from Cardiff Prison, was serving a 60-week jail sentence for being in breach of a suspended sentence and driving offences.

It was said in mitigation that one of Ambrosen’s young sons was being treated for leukaemia and he’d gone for a driver to “clear his head”.

The judge, Recorder Paul Hopkins KC, told the defendant: “You have an appalling record which goes back to 2007 for a variety of offences that have attracted the whole spectrum of sentencing options, including immediate and suspended sentences.

“You have a terrible driving record.”

Ambrosen was jailed for two months but that will run concurrently with his 60-week prison sentence.

He was also banned from driving for 1,094 days and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge following his release from custody.